PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $360.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to announce $360.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $315.00 million to $389.50 million. PDC Energy reported sales of $265.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.42. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. PDC Energy’s revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PDCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $63,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $64,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter valued at $108,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter valued at $175,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.29. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

