Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PSO. Bank of America raised Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BNP Paribas raised Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pearson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE:PSO opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. Pearson has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average is $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSO. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Pearson in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearson during the third quarter worth $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearson during the third quarter worth $71,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Pearson during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pearson by 18.5% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

