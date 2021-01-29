Pembina Pipeline Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.66. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PBA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $26.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $40.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,738,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $269,512,000 after purchasing an additional 184,541 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 21.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,563,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $169,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,649 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,590,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $139,761,000 after purchasing an additional 329,535 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 7.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,638,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,009,000 after purchasing an additional 383,339 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,223,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,058,000 after purchasing an additional 172,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.00%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.