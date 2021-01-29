Penbrook Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 70.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 173.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 498.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 6,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $303,749.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,702.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,240 shares of company stock worth $2,458,345 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock opened at $46.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $53.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.88. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

AFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

