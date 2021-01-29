Penbrook Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 480 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. CSFB increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.77.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $241.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $258.17.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

