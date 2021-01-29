Penbrook Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NNY)

Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NNY) by 69.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,324 shares during the period. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund makes up 1.3% of Penbrook Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNY. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 23.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Cim LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 9.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 19,864 shares during the period. 5.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NNY opened at $10.09 on Friday. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $10.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.0255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

