Penbrook Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Penbrook Management LLC trimmed its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,150 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $1,699,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $1,360,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.34, for a total transaction of $16,034,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,722,923.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $2,230,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,655,898.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 702,509 shares of company stock valued at $88,137,845. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $145.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.75. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The stock has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,083.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $757.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.29) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PTON. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.14.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

