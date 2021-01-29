Penbrook Management LLC Has $151,000 Stock Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Penbrook Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 117,650.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 21.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

GEO stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07. The GEO Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.23). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. The GEO Group’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

