Penbrook Management LLC Invests $72,000 in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,872,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,074 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $67,269,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Corning by 1,450.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 838,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,164,000 after acquiring an additional 784,096 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Corning by 52.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 901,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,814,000 after acquiring an additional 310,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Corning by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 339,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,004,000 after acquiring an additional 235,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $123,883.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,606.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,425 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GLW stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.95. 15,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,746,432. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.12. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.20, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GLW. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cross Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

