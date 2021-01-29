Penbrook Management LLC Makes New Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DUK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DUK stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.51. The company had a trading volume of 19,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,318. The company has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.28.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

