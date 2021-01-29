Penbrook Management LLC Purchases 7,200 Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 19.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 92.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $52,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. 51.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MIN opened at $3.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $3.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

