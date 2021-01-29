Penbrook Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,600 Protective Insurance Co. (NASDAQ:PTVCB)

Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Protective Insurance Co. (NASDAQ:PTVCB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTVCB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Protective Insurance by 145.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 15,058 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protective Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Protective Insurance by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Protective Insurance by 7.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Protective Insurance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PTVCB opened at $14.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.41 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average is $14.26. Protective Insurance Co. has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $17.30.

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $124.95 million during the quarter. Protective Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%.

Protective Insurance Profile

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting of property and casualty insurance products. It offers commercial automobile insurance products, such as commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine insurance products consisting of cargo insurance, as well as workers' compensation insurance for the commercial automobile industry.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTVCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Protective Insurance Co. (NASDAQ:PTVCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Protective Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protective Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.