Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Short Interest Update

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PENMF stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,509. The company has a market capitalization of $26.88 million, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.15. Peninsula Energy has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Peninsula Energy in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Peninsula Energy Company Profile

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of uranium deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lance uranium project situated in Wyoming; and interest in Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010.

