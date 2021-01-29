Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $55.98 on Friday. Pentair has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $59.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PNR shares. Vertical Research cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut Pentair from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.15.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $221,178.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

