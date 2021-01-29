pEOS Reaches Market Capitalization of $330,131.01 (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last seven days, pEOS has traded down 55.5% against the US dollar. One pEOS coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $330,131.01 and approximately $3,866.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get pEOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00048537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00123197 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00262061 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00065682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00064134 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00033683 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official website is peos.one. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one.

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

pEOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pEOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.