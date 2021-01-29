Perceptive Advisors Llc Buys 311,111 Shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Stock

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 311,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $6,999,997.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ATHA opened at $21.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.29. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $34.79.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.87). On average, research analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,068,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,399,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $914,000. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATHA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athira Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

