Perpetual Protocol Price Up 21.4% Over Last Week (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Perpetual Protocol has a market capitalization of $134.81 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perpetual Protocol token can currently be bought for $6.56 or 0.00019047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00048702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00124580 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00261281 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00065690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00064537 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.03 or 0.00307815 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Profile

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,548,944 tokens. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi.

Perpetual Protocol Token Trading

Perpetual Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetual Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perpetual Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

