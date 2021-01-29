Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) Price Target Increased to $29.35 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $29.35 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Perspecta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Perspecta has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.45.

Shares of NYSE PRSP opened at $28.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.29. Perspecta has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $29.44.

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Perspecta had a positive return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perspecta will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. Perspecta’s payout ratio is presently 13.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 328,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 11,486 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Perspecta by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 218,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 22,057 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Perspecta by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Perspecta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Perspecta by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

