Petards Group plc (PEG.L) (LON:PEG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.33

Petards Group plc (PEG.L) (LON:PEG) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.33 and traded as high as $15.50. Petards Group plc (PEG.L) shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 30,491 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.14 million and a PE ratio of -11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9.15.

About Petards Group plc (PEG.L) (LON:PEG)

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies used in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance subsystem; and RTS, a solution that provides safety and efficiency of railways with crucial resource, asset, safety, and failure management software.

