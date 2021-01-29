Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Short Interest Update

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 221.1% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:POFCY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.87. 1,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,120. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90. The stock has a market cap of $598.43 million, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Petrofac has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.37.

Get Petrofac alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. HSBC cut Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays cut Petrofac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.75.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.