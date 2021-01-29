Petrofac’s (POFCY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on POFCY. Barclays lowered Petrofac from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Investec lowered Petrofac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC lowered Petrofac from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Petrofac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.75.

OTCMKTS:POFCY opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Petrofac has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

