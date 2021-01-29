Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) Short Interest Up 1,870.0% in January

Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 1,870.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,321,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Petrogress stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. Petrogress has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.35.

About Petrogress

Petrogress, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated merchant of petroleum products. The company operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Midstream segments. The Upstream segment in engaged in exploration, and production of crude oil in West Africa. It supplies and trades in light petroleum fuel oil, refined oil products, and other petrochemical products to local refineries in West Africa and Mediterranean countries.

