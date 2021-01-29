Pets at Home Group’s (PAHGF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pets at Home Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of Pets at Home Group stock opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.38. Pets at Home Group has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $5.95.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

