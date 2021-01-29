PFG Advisors Invests $203,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

PFG Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,220,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 197,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,369,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 991.1% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $137.81 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $142.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.09.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

