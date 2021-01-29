PFG Advisors Purchases New Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 50.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,635,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,420,000 after purchasing an additional 550,580 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hershey by 535.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,591 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in The Hershey by 172.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,258,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,412,000 after acquiring an additional 797,162 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Hershey by 34.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 883,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,647,000 after acquiring an additional 225,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Hershey by 26.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,119,000 after acquiring an additional 128,092 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hershey alerts:

HSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Hershey from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.25.

NYSE:HSY opened at $148.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.49. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $109.88 and a 12-month high of $161.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The Hershey’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $377,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,808,652.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,278 shares of company stock valued at $788,231 over the last ninety days. 29.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.