Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.6% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Pfizer by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 19,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,779,000. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 37,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 55,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 64,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE stock opened at $35.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

