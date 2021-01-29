PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Short Interest Down 69.7% in January

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decrease of 69.7% from the December 31st total of 93,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,302,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PharmaCyte Biotech stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Friday. 9,474,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,987,645. PharmaCyte Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.

PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable non-metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes.

