Philip Morris International (PM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter.

NYSE:PM opened at $81.28 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Argus downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

