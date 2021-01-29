Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Posts Earnings Results

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.82), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS.

PSX traded down $3.35 on Friday, reaching $68.10. 102,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,062,484. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.35. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $98.91. The company has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.44.

Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

