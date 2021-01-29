Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Announces Earnings Results

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 56.75% and a return on equity of 41.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

PSXP traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.12. 2,557,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,764. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.93%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.59%.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Mark Haney acquired 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $43,422.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,474 shares in the company, valued at $975,843.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSXP. Raymond James lowered their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

