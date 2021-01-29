PIBBLE (PIB) Achieves Market Cap of $2.87 Million

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. In the last week, PIBBLE has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. PIBBLE has a total market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $138,903.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIBBLE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00063023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.68 or 0.00792234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005547 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00044250 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,452.28 or 0.03891229 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00013714 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00017606 BTC.

About PIBBLE

PIBBLE (CRYPTO:PIB) is a token. PIBBLE's total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,320,690,000 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io. PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio.

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

