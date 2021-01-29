Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) PT Raised to $200.00

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) had its price target upped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.09% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PDD. Nomura Instinet upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pinduoduo from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinduoduo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.84.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $169.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pinduoduo has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $195.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.11 and a beta of 1.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 89.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pinduoduo will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 123,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,975,000 after acquiring an additional 48,871 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 659,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,904,000 after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth $2,327,000.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

