Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 382.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 17.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $474.25.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $547.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $229.73 billion, a PE ratio of 61.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a one year low of $191.25 and a one year high of $573.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $502.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $1.8864 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

