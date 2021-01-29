Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $168.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.90. Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $89.88 and a 52 week high of $176.68.

Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

