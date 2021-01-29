Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of News by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of News by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of News by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 49,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of News by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in News by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 51,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of NWSA opened at $19.51 on Friday. News Co. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.61.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

