Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,402 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 8.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,768,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,116,000 after buying an additional 728,449 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,203,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,486,000 after purchasing an additional 56,605 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 70.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 383,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after purchasing an additional 157,912 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,279,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 205.1% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 316,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 212,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Reynolds Consumer Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

In other news, CFO Michael E. Graham purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $76,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $76,362. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Alan Cole purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.81 per share, for a total transaction of $89,430.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,430. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 29,100 shares of company stock worth $866,942 in the last ninety days.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.20. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.96 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

