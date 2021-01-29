Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.67 Million Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.08% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 34,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000.

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.80 and a 200-day moving average of $39.47. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $46.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%.

