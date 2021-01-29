Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,191,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,460 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.49% of QEP Resources worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 8,401,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 812,020 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $13,738,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,504,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 87,139 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,656,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,724,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 393,894 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QEP opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $724.24 million, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 5.24. QEP Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $3.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.40 million. QEP Resources had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 2.77%. Equities research analysts predict that QEP Resources, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.40 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QEP Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.74.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

