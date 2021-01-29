Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 2,999 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,238.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,540,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345,881 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 26.0% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,420,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,123,000 after buying an additional 1,120,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,545.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 969,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,248,000 after buying an additional 910,450 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,769,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,056,611,000 after buying an additional 866,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 147.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 404,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,680,000 after buying an additional 241,186 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR stock opened at $38.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.14. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $41.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $573.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.79 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director John B. Hess sold 145,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $5,404,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $3,483,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,370,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,442,672. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.