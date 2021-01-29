Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 3,370 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 109,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 52,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. CIBC boosted their target price on Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.19.

Enbridge stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.6523 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.00%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

