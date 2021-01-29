Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.53. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.83 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PXD. Truist upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TD Securities upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.32.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $122.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.20 and a 200-day moving average of $102.05. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $147.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $617,050.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,285.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

