Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Truist upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.32.

Shares of PXD opened at $122.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.05. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $147.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.20, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 291,853 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $33,239,000 after purchasing an additional 50,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 74,993 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 32,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

