Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Capital City Bank Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.47 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.24.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 9.74%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CCBG. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital City Bank Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Capital City Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th.

NASDAQ:CCBG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.62. The company had a trading volume of 192 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.97. Capital City Bank Group has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $30.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,419,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,684,000 after buying an additional 73,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 38.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 19,553 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 52,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. 39.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

