Piper Sandler Comments on Northwest Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northwest Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Northwest Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.13. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $135.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.70 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.38%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $105,500.00. Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $75,360.00. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

