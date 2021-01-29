Piper Sandler Comments on Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southern Missouri Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.01 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 11.67%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBC opened at $32.14 on Thursday. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $38.98. The firm has a market cap of $293.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 511.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,815 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 94.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

