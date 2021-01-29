Piper Sandler Downgrades TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) to Neutral

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

TRST opened at $6.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $611.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.20. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $43.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.00%.

In other news, Director Frank B. Silverman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $31,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Leonard acquired 7,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $45,034.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,249.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 17,285 shares of company stock worth $107,028. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 311.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

