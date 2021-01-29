Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.69). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.18) EPS.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FULC. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULC opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $367.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.37. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $22.39.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, VP Peter G. Thomson sold 6,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $92,498.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Gould sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $120,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 524,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,340,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 479.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,303 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 212,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 37.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 13,532 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

