Piper Sandler Raises DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $500.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price objective upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $465.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.78.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $366.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. DexCom has a 1-year low of $182.07 and a 1-year high of $456.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $361.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.97.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $500.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.22 million. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.65, for a total transaction of $133,743.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,459.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.37, for a total transaction of $192,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,698 shares of company stock worth $26,632,864. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in DexCom by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

