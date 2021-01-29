Piper Sandler Weighs in on Banc of California, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Banc of California in a report released on Sunday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Get Banc of California alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banc of California presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

BANC stock opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The firm has a market cap of $882.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.42, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 337.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary A. Curran acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,946.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,122.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Read More: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.