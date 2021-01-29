Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Stock Rating Lowered by Sidoti

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of PBI opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. Pitney Bowes has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.21 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.56 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 49.74% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. Pitney Bowes’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBI. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 191.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

